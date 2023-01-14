Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, 14 January 2023 – Chrissy Teigen has welcomed her new baby with her husband John Legend.

Legend confirmed the joyous news during a private concert on Friday night, January 13. People reported that he told concert-goers that Chrissy Teigen gave birth to their newborn on Friday, January 13th.

The singer told the crowd;

“We welcomed the little baby this morning.

“What a blessed day.”

The doting dad admitted that he “didn’t get a lot of sleep” but “feels energized” following the birth of their baby. Legend said he spent a lot of time at the hospital before his concert.

This is coming almost three years after the couple lost their third child, a baby boy they had named Jack, 20 weeks into Teigen’s pregnancy.Chrissy and John are also parents to son Miles Theodore (4) and daughter Luna Simone (6).