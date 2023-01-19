Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, January 19, 2023 – John Legend has shared a new photo showing his three kids together.

The singer and his model wife Chrissy Teigen welcomed their third child on Friday, Jan 13. Her name is Esti Maxine Stephens.

This comes 2 years after Chrissy and John lost their son Jack at 20 weeks of pregnancy due to partial placenta abruption.