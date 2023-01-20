Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, January 20, 2023 – Tiger King star, Joe Exotic who was sentenced to 21 years in prison for attempting to hire two separate men to kill animal welfare activist Carole Baskin, has opened up on his alleged 2020 beatdown in the hands of 8 correction officers in an Oklahoma jail.

In a new audio shared on Twitter, Joe Exotic explained what allegedly happened to him in grisly detail, during an apparent phone convo from behind bars. The clip is from the “Lauren Interviews” podcast.

He said;

“They beat the f*** out of me, 8 guards, tied me to a chair butt naked, put me in a shower so long that I blacked out and I woke up with skin off my arms from the straps.”

The reality show star had also claimed in court documents that he was sexually assaulted while tied to a chair and beaten by jail guards with his arm flesh removed. Joe was petitioning-then President Donald Trump to pardon him in 2020 after he was convicted and sentenced to 21 years in prison.

The alleged assault occurred at the Grady County Jail in Oklahoma, where Joe was being held during his federal murder-for-hire trial.

At the time the claim was made, it was alleged that correction officials found no proof of an attack on any of the facility’s recorded cameras.