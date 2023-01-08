Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, January 8, 2023 – Jessie J has revealed she is pregnant a year after suffering a miscarriage.

The pop star, 34, announced the happy news on Instagram on Friday evening, Jan. 6, in a sweet video featuring her baby bump.

She wrote: “I am so happy and terrified to finally share this…

“Please be gentle with me. Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate covered pickle with no questions asked.”

