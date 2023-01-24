Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, January 24, 2023 -Jubilee Party Secretary General, Jeremiah Kioni, should see a psychiatrist urgently if what he said on Monday is anything to go by.

In an interview with one of the local publications, Kioni who lost the Ndaragwa parliamentary seat to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate claimed that the election was marred with massive irregularities.

He told the publication that in his Ndaragwa constituency, UDA leaders purchased ‘special bulbs’ from Bangkok, Thailand that spread darkness during the day to allow them to rig the election.

“I have to admit that William Ruto’s vote-rigging scheme is probably from the 22nd century. In my own constituency, Ndaragwa, My UDA- competitor had imported special bulbs from Bangkok.

“The bulb knobs and lamps spread darkness instead of light. At midday, all polling stations in Ndaragwa were totally dark. I did not win any single polling station. We confiscated some of the bulbs for evidence in court only to realise that they melted within seven hours of their first use,” Kioni stated.

Many Kenyans have been disturbed by Kioni’s statement and have advised his family to rush him to a mental hospital since he may be mentally sick.

