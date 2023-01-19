Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, January 19, 2023 – Wiper Democratic Movement Deputy Party leader, Farah Malim, has dismissed claims made by Jubilee Party Secretary General, Jeremiah Kioni, that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga won the August 9th, 2022 Presidential election.

Addressing the press on Wednesday, Kioni, who is also a former Ndaragwa Member of Parliament, claimed that Raila Odinga won the election with 8.1 million votes and Ruto came second with 5.9 million votes.

Kioni further accused outgoing IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati of cooking numbers in favor of Ruto.

Reacting to Kioni’s bombshell, Malim, the current Member of Parliament for Daadab, said the claims by Kioni that Raila defeated Ruto with more than 2 million votes don’t make sense.

The lawmaker said the huge margin advanced by Kioni makes one doubt the authenticity of the claims.

“I have my doubts about the report because you could tell me yes things were manipulated and Raila won, but that margin of 3 million votes puts serious doubt on the veracity of the authenticity of such a claim,” Malim stated.

The former deputy speaker said it was public knowledge that the 2022 state house race was too close, hence no candidate was expected to win with a margin being reported by Kioni.

“Because if saying 300, or 400 vote margin is understandable, but 8 million vs 5 million you have a problem because all indications showed that the elections were going to be a close election,” he stated.

