Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, January 17, 2023 – Jennifer Lopez opened up about the ’emotional transition’ of blending families with her husband Ben Affleck.

During an appearance on TODAY to promote her new film Shotgun Wedding, the 53-year-old actress spoke on combining her 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max, with Affleck’s three kids: Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10.

Lopez, who also called her 50-year-old Oscar winner ‘dreamy’ and ‘a sweetheart’ – went on to declare 2022 ‘a phenomenal year’ for their A-list brood.

Sitting next to her Shotgun Wedding co-star Josh Duhamel, 50, the Jenny from the Block songstress spoke about the process of integrating five children under one roof.

‘We moved in together. The kids moved in together,’ Lopez explained. ‘It’s been, like, a really kind of emotional transition, but at the same time all your dreams coming true.’

Lopez shares her twins with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, 54, while Affleck shares his three children with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 50.

In an interview with Vogue in December, Jennifer praised Ben’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner as ‘an amazing co-parent,’ sharing that Garner and Affleck ‘work really well together.’