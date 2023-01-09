Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, January 9, 2023 – Jennifer Lopez set pulses racing as she stripped to her birthday suit for a photoshoot.

The 53-year-old singer bared all in the shoot to promote newly released items from her own company JLo Beauty.

She protected her modesty by posing strategically and placing her arms over breasts.

See the photos