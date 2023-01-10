Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, 10 January 2023 – MacKenzie Scott’s divorce from her second husband Dan Jewett has been finalised.

The philanthropist, who used to be married to Jeff Bezos, had her dissolution of marriage from second husband recently finalized in Washington state.

MacKenzie filed to end things back in September, a little more than a year after they tied the knot.

MacKenzie and Dan — a chemistry teacher at her kids’ private school in Washington — did not have any kids together.

MacKenzie was previously married to Jeff from 1993 to 2019 before they divorced.