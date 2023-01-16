Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, 16 January 2023 – The Critics Choice Awards was held over the weekend and one of the main highlights of the event was actress and singer Janelle Monae walking the red carpet and receiving the SeeHer award in a see-through dress.

Strutting through the red carpet at Fairmont Century Plaza Lodge where the event was held, Monae wore a chic black gown that seems to be from Vera Wang’s Spring 2023 assortment. She also appeared not to have worn a bra.

There were also different considerably revealing cutouts within the gown across the pelvis space, that made it a complete stunner.

Monae went on to receive the SeeHer award which is meant to honor artists who provide illustration and authenticity of their roles, performances and work.