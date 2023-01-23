Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, January 23, 2023 – James Cameron is now the only director to helm three films that has raked in over $2 billion at the worldwide box office following the success of Avatar: The Way Of Water.

The long-awaited movie which is a sequel to 2009 Avatar, which also holds the record for being the highest-grossing movie in the history of world cinema, topped the massive money milestone on Sunday, January 22, which comes just six weeks after its release, earning $2.024B at last check against a budget of between $350-460 million.

The Canadian movie director’s films in the illustrious list include the original Avatar (2009) with $2.923B on a $237 million budget and Titanic (1997) which raked in 2.195B against a budget of $200 million.

Along with Cameron’s three epic films, only three others have passed the $2 billion benchmark, and all of them are from Disney.

Second on the all-time moneymaking list is Avengers: Endgame (2019), with $2.798B on a budget of $356-400 million.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) now sits at number four by earning $2.071B against a budget of $306 million.

And then there’s Avengers: Infinity War (2018), which has the fifth spot, by grossing $2.052B with a budget of $325-400 million.

By crossing $2 billion last weekend Avatar 2 is now the sixth highest grossing movie ever.

Cameron had previously announced plans for three more installments in 2024, 2026 and 2028, but stipulated that the latter two would depend on the commercial reception of The Way Of Water.