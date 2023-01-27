Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 27 January 2023 – Lang’ata Member of Parliament Felix Odiwuor alias Jalango, has penned a message to his former co-host Kamene Goro after she resigned from Kiss FM.

Kamene hosted her last show on Friday 27, 2023, and denied claims that she had been fired over gross misconduct.

She reportedly resigned to concentrate on business.

Jalango encouraged Kamene Goro to hope for the best and said he will always be available to hold her hand.

He noted that a lot is going through Kamene’s head at the moment after resigning from the lucrative job where she earned Sh 500,000 monthly but assured her all will be well.

Kamene and Jalang’o worked together at Kiss FM before he left to venture into politics.

