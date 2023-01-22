Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, January 22, 2023 – Ivana Trump’s will has been revealed and she left behind $34 million of assets when she died in July.

The $34 million estate has been divided among her children, friends, and charity with her most notable ex-husband, former U.S. President Donald Trump, left with nothing in her will.

The 73-year-old socialite was found ‘unconscious and unresponsive’ at the bottom of the staircase of her Upper East Side townhouse on July 14, 2022. A medical examiner ruled that she died from injuries she sustained from a fall.

According to probate records obtained by Insider, Ivana’s last will and testament bequeathed a majority of her personal property, including jewelry and any funds from the sale of her collection of furs to her children, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump.

Her remaining clothing was donated to the American Red Cross and Salvation Army while her Florida condo and beloved Yorkshire terrier was left to the socialite’s ‘friend and former nanny’ Dorothy Curry.

The 1,008-square-foot condo is estimated to have the value of $1,128,078 and according to Redfin and has one bedroom, one bathroom. It was reportedly built in 2001, and was last purchased for $635,000 in 2009.

Curry, who became a lifelong friend of the Trump family after working as a nanny for the children, was also left to watch over Ivana’s surviving Yorkshire terrier, Tiger Trump.

Trump and Ivana finalized their divorce in 1990.

Ivana Trump went on to marry twice more before her death at age 73. Her most recent ex-husband, Rossano Rubicondi, died in 2021, though her will, written and notarized in 2019, laid out plans to bequeath him a property in St. Tropez, France.

The pair had an on-again-off-again relationship and were married in 2008 before divorcing in 2009 and reconciling shortly after, according to Page Six.

They continued to casually date each other until 2019, People reported.

According to probate records in Miami-Dade County, Florida, where Ivana claimed her permanent residence despite living part-time in New York, the execution of Ivana’s final wishes was completed late last year.

Meanwhile, her multi-million-dollar real estate portfolio, was divided between her children with Donald Trump receiving control over her Upper East Side town home, a property in France, and a property in the Czech Republic.

The 17-room Lenox Hill townhome which Ivana called home from 1992 until her death was listed for sale, for $26.5 million. The columned exterior boasts a mansard roof, and custom gold and black grilled doors.