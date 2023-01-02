Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 02 January 2023 – Blessing Okoro has reacted to speculation about her alleged romantic affair with popular car dealer IVD, who lost his wife, Bimbo in an alleged domestic dispute.

The self-acclaimed relationship expert made headlines yesterday after she took to Instagram to praise an unmentioned man who tattooed her name on his hand. When a follower pointed out that it might be IVD, she wrote “never say never”.

However, in a live session with media personality, Daddy Freeze, last night, Blessing Okoro stated that people can meet people they eventually fall in love with at their place of work.

The self-acclaimed relationship expert who did not confirm or deny her alleged affair with IVD, added that she doesn’t owe the public any explanation as it is her private life.

She also alleged that many are running with the narratives online without even hearing IVD’s side of the story of the alleged domestic abuse.

Watch the video below