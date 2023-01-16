Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, 16 January 2023 – An Italy-based African lady has taken to TikTok to advice people who want to relocate to the Italian city she lives in.

The lady shared a video of her and her neighbour fetching water.

According to her, she’s not ashamed to put out where she lives and only made the video to show people that things are not always the way it looks.

Watch the video below