Saturday, 28 January 2023 – The 39-year-old businessman who died alongside a 22-year-old lady said to be his girlfriend after drowning at Titanic Dam was hurriedly buried at his village in Mukurweini, Nyeri County.

He was not given a befitting send-off by his friends and family.

His eulogy was written in three paragraphs.

The three paragraphs were enshrined inside the four-paged funeral programme with two photos of the deceased.

Mourners thronged the homestead for the burial which was hurriedly conducted without speeches or photography.

The burial service was conducted by a pastor from the Anglican Church of Kenya.

The ceremony was enveloped with tension as reports went around that the deceased had two wives who were all present.

However, none of the wives nor the children was introduced.

According to a friend, they had prepared a comprehensive eulogy but they were shocked after finding a brief eulogy during the burial ceremony.

“We had done a very comprehensive eulogy but it is not the one we found here. We were surprised when we saw this brief eulogy which is different from the initial one,” a friend revealed.

Maina was a great entrepreneur who had excelled in business through Hardrock Engineering Company, where he was a managing partner.

The company, situated at Thika, deals with ballast.

See his eulogy below.

