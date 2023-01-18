Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, January 18, 2023 – Fresh details have emerged on the two victims, a male and female, who died after their car plunged into a dam in Juja on Tuesday night.

According to sources, the victims happen to be a married man and his side chick.

They were reportedly making out in the car when the tragic incident occurred.

Word has it that the lady accidentally disengaged the handbrake, leading to the fatal accident since the ill-fated car was parked near the edge.

A diver involved in the rescue mission said the lady had tried to swim out of the vehicle but did not manage out of the waters.

“The woman had clearly tried to swim out of the vehicle but did not manage out of the waters,” the diver told the press.

One of the locals said the dam had been transformed into a recreational area where Kenyans from all walks of lives gather to unwind.

Some of those who visit the dam engage in randy behaviours inside the cars.

The area residents now want the county government to take charge of the management of the dam as they watch everything and how it unfolds.

“It is time that the area surrounding the dam is fenced off, anyone who will be found here should be fined or even taken to jail,” said a local.

