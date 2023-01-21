Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, January 20, 2023 – A popular doctor on Twitter @drpenking is of the opinion that marrying a lady that was not born when a man clocked 18 years old, should be classified as a crime.

He shared this thought while reacting to Angolan socialite, Mya Jesus’s engagement to her much older lover.

22-year-old Mya on Thursday, January 19, announced her engagement to an older man after ”almost a month of talking and few days of dating.”

Reacting to Mya’s engagement via his Twitter handle, @drpenking wrote;

”If it’s not witchcraft, why would you marry a girl that was only born when you were already 37 years old? It should be a crime to marry a lady that was not born when you clocked 18 years old. This should be counted as predation.”