Saturday, January 21, 2023 – University of Nairobi don, Prof Herman Manyora, has supported sentiments made by Jubilee Party Secretary General, Jeremiah Kioni, who claimed that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga won the last year’s election with 8.1 million votes.

In a presser on Tuesday, Kioni claimed that they have received a dossier from an IEBC insider who claimed that Raila Odinga won the election with 8.1 million votes and President William Ruto came second with 5.9 million votes.

Speaking on his YouTube page on Friday, Manyora said he predicted Raila Odinga would win two months before the election and what Kioni is saying might be true.

“If it turns out that Raila indeed received that 57% of the vote, I wouldn’t be surprised. Two months prior, I thought Raila had surpassed the 52 percent threshold when I looked at the polls. I was able to predict Raila’s actions in the final pitch,” Manyora said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST