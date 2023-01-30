Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, January 30, 2023 – Controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has urged Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga to accept that he was annihilated by President William Ruto during the last year’s presidential election and move on.

Raila has been holding protest rallies demanding the resignation of Ruto’s government, saying he is in the state house illegally.

But Miguna, in a statement on Monday, wondered how Raila was going to force Ruto out of State House yet all his lieutenants are cowards.

Noting he is not ready to be used on such advances anymore, Miguna said no one was ready to die for Raila anymore.

“I am not prepared to lead the resistance or to swear him in. He is a certified coward surrounded by cowards,” Miguna said.

“It is over! Smell the coffee.”

During a church service at Jesus Teaching Ministry in Donholm on Sunday, Raila said President Ruto should leave State House so that he can occupy it.

“Accept that you were defeated, leave State House for Baba to get in,” Raila said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.