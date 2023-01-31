Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, January 31, 2023 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) chairman, John Mbadi, has differed with his boss, Raila Odinga, who said he doesn’t recognize William Ruto as President of Kenya.

In an interview with Spice FM on Monday, Mbadi, who was nominated to Parliament by the Orange party, criticized Azimio leaders who are yet to acknowledge William Ruto as the fifth President of Kenya.

Mbadi said Azimio leaders who are yet to accept the fact that Ruto is the fifth president are taking the country backward and urged them to smell the coffee and realise elections are over.

“I wonder who are these yet to recognize Ruto as the president, you see Raila was the leader of the Azimio camp, and at no time did he say that he does not recognize Ruto as the president.

“The only thing he said was that he does not agree with both the IEBC and the Supreme court decisions, but the country must move forward,” Raila said

“If at this time there is anyone in Azimio who does not recognize Ruto as the president, that is taking us back, and we should move forward and accept that the 2022 elections will not be repeated, and before the 2027 polls, the country must move on and develop this country,” Raila added.

This seems to be a direct attack on Raila Odinga since last Monday he said he doesn’t recognize Ruto as the President of the Republic of Kenya.

