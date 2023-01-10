Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, January 10, 2023 – Embattled Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja is now at the mercy of Kikuyus who are allegedly controlling him.

This is after Nyeri Senator Wahome Wamatinga told Sakaja to consult him first before making any policies for Nairobi.

This is the same demand that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to made to Sakaja a few weeks ago if he wants peace to rein in Nairobi.

He asked the Nairobi Governor to consult Kikuyus before making any policies in Nairobi since they own most businesses in the city.

Speaking during an interview earlier, Wamatinga argued that Nairobi had the interests of every Kenyan, especially Kikuyus, and that Sakaja cannot formulate policies alone without consulting Kikuyus.

He was adamant that he and other Kenya Kwanza leaders must be consulted before Sakaja makes any decision.

“We are serving the same people, and that is why before any decision is made let us have a discussion and reach a compromise,” the senator warned.

Wamatinga equally clarified that having a sit-down with the governor should not be interpreted as directing him.

“The fact of the matter is that no one is directing Sakaja, we have seen hustlers in Nairobi being harassed by the government through wrong policies.

“What we require from Sakaja is that before he implements any decision, he should invite us to have a candid discussion,” the senator explained.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.