Tuesday, January 24, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has admitted that cartels in the coffee, tea and milk sectors are powerful, and urged Kenyans to pray for him as he reforms the agricultural sector.

In a statement, Gachagua revealed that it will not be easy to remove ‘powerful’ cartels from the value chains of the three sectors.

“I am requesting you to pray for me. It is not easy to snatch the udder from a calf which has been sucking milk without interference.

“Telling that calf to cease sucking milk that belongs to the farmer will create problems and I know they will fight back…. there will be war,” Gachagua said.

“We will receive some kicks from them but that will not worry us. We will ensure that our farmers get dignified pay for their produce,” he added.

He spoke on Saturday at Kagonye village in Othaya, Nyeri County, during the burial of Mary Wangeci Kambono.

He accused former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration of failing to implement reforms in the agriculture sector.

“In the previous regime, it was hard to enforce reforms in the agriculture sector because those who were running the government were partners in the scheme to oppress farmers.

“All the banks, coffee, tea and tea belong to them and their only mandate was to make profits and hide their wealth abroad,” Mr Gachagua said.

However, the DP exuded confidence that he will succeed in implementing the reforms with support from President Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST