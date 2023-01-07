Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, 07 January 2023 – A heartbroken man has taken to social media to announce breaking up with his girlfriend.

He proposed to her on his birthday on November 6, 2021, and he couldn’t keep calm after she said yes.

He shared photos of the epic proposal on Twitter and captioned them, “She said yes on my birthday and I have never been so excited all my life. Love is a beautiful thing,”

However, their relationship lasted for barely two years.

He returned to Twitter to announce the breakup.

“UPDATE: It ended in tears but we move. I did my very best but unfortunately, things didn’t go on as planned, back on these streets,”

