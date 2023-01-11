Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, January 11, 2023 – Nyali Member of Parliament Mohammed Ali alias Jicho Pevu, has expressed his deep hatred for the LGBTQ community, saying they should all burn in hell.

This follows the gruesome murder of LGBTQ activist Edwin Chiloba by his gay lover in Eldoret which has stirred a storm.

In a statement yesterday, Ali called for the jailing of gays (LGBTQ) activists, saying they are satanic.

According to him, there should be no discussions around LGBTQ and that it is illegal and not likable by God.

“Let us not waste time discussing LGBTQ or whatever name they call it. It’s illegal. God doesn’t like it and we should not entertain it. On this one Democracy is my foot. Jail them,” the legislator said in a tweet.

The renowned fashion model and gay activist Edwin Kiprotich Kiptoo, commonly known as Chiloba, was murdered by his lover Jackton Odhiambo in a suspected love triangle.

After investigations, the police in Eldoret arrested his close friend, Jackton Odhiambo, who is being treated as the key suspect in the gruesome murder of the model and queer community activist.

Odhiambo has since confessed to killing Chiloba after claims of infidelity in their relationship.

Yesterday, the United States (US) government offered to assist Kenyan authorities with investigations into the murder.

Homosexuality remains illegal in Kenya after High Court in 2019 upheld laws criminalizing same-sex relations.

