Thursday, January 19, 2023 – We may soon have to mutilate the constitution to allow President William Ruto to reward his loyal friend Wafula Chebukati for a job well done during the August 9, 2022, General Election, if the statement by Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot is anything to go by.

In a statement yesterday, Cheruiyot called for a constitutional amendment in honour of Chebukati.

He wants the National Honours act to be amended and a new category to be created to honour former IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati.

Cheruiyot described Chebukati as a “superhuman” who should be celebrated.

“We need to amend the National Honours act and set a specific category for heroes such as Chebukati. For Kenyans with pure unadulterated integrity.

“It’s an insult to decorate him with a CGH alongside ordinary mortals. What he did was superhuman and should be celebrated as such,” Cheruiyot tweeted.

Ruto awarded Chebukati with the Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart (EGH) during the 2022 Jamhuri day celebrations luncheon at State House Nairobi.

The head of state also feted former IEBC commissioners Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu.

The two were awarded the Elder of the Order of the Burning Spear (EBS).

Chebukati retired from IEBC on Tuesday after he handed over an exit report to President Ruto at State House.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.