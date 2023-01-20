Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, January 20, 2023 – President William Ruto appears to be fooling the Mt Kenya electorate who voted for him overwhelmingly in the August 9, 2022, Presidential election.

This is after his office announced there will be interdenominational prayers in Kerugoya Stadium on Sunday to thank God and residents for supporting his bid.

On Friday, Kirinyaga County Governor, Anne Waiguru, met the clergymen as she prepared to welcome the Head of State in her county.

Ruto’s visit has brought murmurs in Mt Kenya with many wondering why he is attending many Thanksgiving ceremonies in Mt Kenya yet when he visits other regions he is always launching multi-billion projects.

Two weeks ago, Ruto visited Luo Nyanza, where he launched multi-billion projects in Homa Bay, Kisumu and Siaya counties.

When he visited Rift Valley, early this month, Ruto announced the construction of a Sh 28 billion ultra-modern hospital in Eldoret.

However, in Mt Kenya, Ruto is only attending thanksgiving prayers and interdenominational meetings.

The Kenyan DAILY POST