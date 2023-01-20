Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, January 20, 2023 – President William Ruto is using all means at his disposal to ensure he revives the economy that was left in the intensive care unit by his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta.

During the 10 years of Kenyatta‘s regime, Kenya witnessed mass layoffs and business closures due to corruption and bureaucracy practiced by his government.

To try to overdo that, Ruto is approaching world leaders to assist in reviving the already dilapidated Kenyan economy.

On Friday, Ruto spoke with Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani where they spoke about bilateral relations between the two countries.

The two leaders also discussed aspects of their support and development in various fields, and several issues of common interest.

Sources said Ruto wants a government deal with Qatar where fuel and gas will be imported directly to Kenya without cartels or middlemen.

High fuel prices in Kenya have affected millions of Kenyans and Ruto is using all his connections to ensure the prices of fuel drop by a big margin by March 2023.

The Kenyan DAILY POST