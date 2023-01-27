Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, January 27, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga may be planning to flee the country after starting a revolution to topple President William Ruto if what he did yesterday is anything to go by.

Raila visited the Immigration Department to renew his passport, ostensibly in readiness for any eventuality.

However, Raila’s move to renew his passport after he declared war against Ruto has attracted serious backlash from Kenyans who suspect he might be planning to fly out and leave Kenya to burn after starting a revolution.

Other Kenyans were also confused by Raila’s comments about the service delivery at the Immigration office.

In a statement, Raila hailed operations in the department – describing its staff as friendly and helpful.

“My passport expired and today I went down to the immigration department to renew it. I would like to thank the agency’s friendly and helpful staff for the reception and timely service,” he expressed.

His statement attracted ire from a section of Kenyans on social media platforms who questioned his stance on the legitimacy of the government.

Kericho Senator and the Leader of the Majority in the Senate, Aaron Cheruiyot, revisited Odinga’s earlier remarks vowing not to recognise the Kenya Kwanza government during a public engagement rally at the Kamukunji Grounds.

“Thank you for recognising this appointee of President Ruto,” Senator Cheruyoit replied to Odinga’s statement.

Digital Media strategist and former aide of President William Ruto, Dennis Itumbi, also weighed in on the discussion, commending the PS for his act of welcoming Odinga despite his earlier remarks.

“Raila was served by an appointee of the President who he does not recognise. Well done PS Bitok. Huduma kwa wote (service to all).

“He is saying do not pay taxes so that such services are not enjoyed by other Kenyans,” Itumbi argued.

Raila was received by the Principal Secretary of the State Department for Citizen Services, Julius Bitok, at the Nyayo House Headquarters in Nairobi.

