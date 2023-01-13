Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, January 13, 2023 – Likoni Member of Parliament, Mishi Mboko has shared her thoughts about members of the LGBTQ community in the country.

Last week LGBTQ activist and fashion designer Edwin Chiloba was killed by his alleged lover Jackton Odhiambo.

Reacting to the incident, Mishi Mboko said being gay or lesbian is ungodly because God created Adam and Eve and not Adam and Adam.

“What could be the reason why God created a man and from him, he created a woman so that they can pair and fill the world now evil forces are trying to change God’s script,” Boko stated.

“Washindwe! We aren’t advocating for the killing of LGBTQ but we can’t entertain their agenda in our county,” Mboko added.

Mboko’s statement comes after Kisauni Member of Parliament Mohammed Ali called for the jailing of gays and lesbians in the country.

“Let us not waste time discussing LQBTQ or whatever name they call it. We should not entertain it. On this one, democracy my foot! Jail them,” Mohamed Ali stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.