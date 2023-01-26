Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, January 26, 2023 – Controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna has attacked Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga, for visiting the home of late Education Cabinet Secretary, Prof George Magoha.

Raila, who was accompanied by Azimio leaders visited Magoha’s residence in Lavington, Nairobi on Wednesday, where he comforted his widow Barbara Magoha who is a Nigerian national.

Images on social media showed Raila comforting Barbara and holding her tight prompting Miguna Miguna to make the allegations.

Miguna claimed a woman told her that Raila thinks he can inherit her and that is why he was hugging and sitting near Barbara which he claimed is inappropriate.

The general further stated that the woman stated that Raila loves foreigners and if Barbara was a Luo woman, he wouldn’t have given the attention he gave her yesterday.

“A very idle man. He was at Prof. Magoha home – hugging and sitting near his wife inappropriately. Oweni kuno be onyalo tere! (He thinks he can inherit her) He loves attention of foreigners. She is Nigerian. If she were a Luo, he wouldn’t bother much.” – A woman from Luo Nyanza,” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.