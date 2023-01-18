Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, January 18, 2023 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, on Tuesday retired after serving for six years.

Chebukati, 62, was appointed to the commission in 2016 and he had overseen the 2017 and 2022 presidential elections.

The chairman had been criticised by political players led by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who has been attacking him and calling for his arrest over how he conducted the August 9, 2022, Presidential election.

According to Raila, the election was rigged in favour of current President William Ruto, who won the election with a slight margin over Jakom.

Ruto garnered 7176,141 votes, or 50.49 percent of the total votes cast and Raila emerged second with 6942,930 votes or 48.85 percent of the votes.

Reacting to Chebukati’s exit from IEBC, Mutahi Ngunyi who was supporting Raila Odinga in the last election stated, “Many QUESTIONS on Chebukati. May he REST in PEACE,”

