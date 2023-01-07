Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, 07 January 2023 – Social media has erupted after Twitter detectives noticed the close resemblance between Kenyan international footballer Victor Wanyama and Bahati’s son Morgan.

Bahati claims he adopted Morgan but Twitter detectives suspect that he might have taken Kenyans for a ride.

They allege that Morgan might be Wanyama’s biological son, considering that Diana was once dating the footballer.

See photos and be the judge.

Below are reactions on Twitter.

