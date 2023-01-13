Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, January 13, 2023 – Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has accused the United States of America (USA) Government of destroying the African social fabric by openly supporting the LGBTQ community.

Taking to his Twitter account, Khalwale asked the US to keep off commenting about African children.

“If African governments are looking for who is destroying the long-respected African social fabric amongst our youth, look no further. The USA, keep off our children. Please!” Khalwale stated.

His comments came after the US government condemned the murder of LGBTQ activist and Fashion model Edwin Chiloba.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price called for proper investigations on the matter.

The US offered to aid in the investigation of Chiloba’s murder.

“Violence against LGBTQI+ persons or anyone, of course, is unacceptable. But when violence stems from possible bias or stigma, it indirectly harms all members of the targeted community.”

“We’ve sent our condolences to his family, to his loved ones, but also to the LGBTQI+ community in Kenya during their time of mourning. There were so many in that community in Kenya who benefited from his leadership, from his visibility, from his support,” Ned Price said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.