Monday, January 9, 2023 – Pressure has continued to pile on Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja to heed the warning by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua not to ban vehicles from the CBD.

The latest to pile pressure on the embattled governor is none other than Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale.

Speaking at an event in Kakamega, Khalwale warned Sakaja that he risked being kicked out of office if he defies Gachagua.

He urged Sakaja to heed Gachagua’s warning, arguing that the DP was protecting him from losing his seat.

The self-proclaimed bullfighter advised Sakaja to desist from irking the Nairobi business community, which he argued would gang up with the members of the county assembly to orchestrate his ouster.

“MCAs who the affected businesspeople voted for will impeach you. The DP’s advice is simply saving Sakaja from impeachment.”

He also urged Sakaja to trade cautiously and avoid being roped into a war of words with his boss, Rigathi Gachagua.

Gachagua cautioned Sakaja against banning matatus from the central business district, thus affecting the livelihoods of Mt Kenya businessmen.

“We have watched as the DP and Sakaja row widens in the media, and there is no way Sakaja can disrespect Gachagua.”

“He is our boss. Sakaja should listen to the DP as it is the better decision. He is being saved from a looming impeachment sponsored by businesspeople,” Khalwale advised.

Interestingly, Khalwale was the chair of the Senate committee that saved Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza from impeachment by the MCAs, but he now seems to be supporting Sakaja’s impeachment if he will not toe the line.

