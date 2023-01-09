Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, January 9, 2023 – Former Mombasa County Governor Ali Hassan Joho has been missing from the public for months now.

The flamboyant politician, who is also Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) deputy party leader, has been silent since President William Ruto annihilated his party leader, Raila Odinga during the August 9th, 2022 presidential election.

His silence has been a point of concern among many Kenyans, with some saying the politician had ditched the Orange party.

Raila. on Sunday, revealed that Joho is still his deputy in the party, adding that he has been silent and missing his meetings because he is outside the country.

However, Raila did not tell Kenyans why Joho is outside the country.

On Monday, more questions emerged after Joho took to social media and shared a picture he took with EALA MP Suleiman Shahbal after he paid him a visit in Dubai.

Joho posted the picture and thanked the lawmaker, but it was not immediately clear why he thanked him.

“Asante ndugu Mheshimiwa!@suleimanshahbal,” Joho tweeted before he quickly pulled down the tweet.

It is not clear why he pulled down the tweet.

Many Kenyans are speculating that Joho might be hospitalized in the city of gold.

