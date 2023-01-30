Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, 30 January 2023 – A video has emerged showing a multitude of people escorting Azimio leaders led by Raila Odinga to Jacaranda Grounds on Sunday.

The charged supporters escorted Raila singing revolution songs and bringing business on major roads to a near standstill.

The video comes at a time President Ruto is engaged in a war of words with the Azimio leader.

Speaking at Jacaranda Grounds, Odinga asked President Ruto to familiarize himself with records of the political movements aimed at disrupting the rulership of his predecessor Daniel Moi.

He scoffed at President Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for pouring cold water on his political movement.

“You don’t know us, go and ask Bwana Nyayo (Daniel Moi). I have said you don’t know us! The power of the people is the voice of God. We want Kenyans to stand firm,” Odinga said.

Odinga mentioned that the Azimio coalition will embark on a series of rallies in various parts of the country to protest over the August 9 election results.

He stated that the will of the people cannot be wished away due to corrupt independent institutions mandated to safeguard the will of the people.

‘’We will go to every part of Kenya. We will visit Machakos, Nakuru, Kakamega, Kisii, Kiambu then will be back to Nairobi,’’ Odinga noted.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.