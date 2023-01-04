Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, January 3, 2022 – An Iranian chess player was reportedly warned not to return to Iran for competing without a hijab at an international tournament in Kazakhstan.

In solidarity with other Iranian women, Iran chess player Sara Khademalsharieh, born in 1997, appeared with uncovered hair Monday, Dec 26, at FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships, an international chess tournament in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

A source close to Sara, who did not want to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter, said Sara subsequently received multiple phone calls in which individuals warned her against returning home after the tournament, while others said she should come back, promising to “solve her problem”.

The source also said Khadem’s relatives and parents, who are in Iran, had also received threats, without giving further details.

Due to the threats, newspapers including Le Figaro and El Pais reported last week that Sara would not be returning to Iran and moving to Spain.

Sara, who is also known as Sarasadat Khademalsharieh, arrived in Spain on Tuesday, Jan. 3, after receiving warnings not to return home.