Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, January 7, 2023 – A little-known guy is the talk of social media after he posted photos of ladies he has allegedly ‘chewed’.

The tall and skinny Casanova seems to be attracting ladies like a magnet.

He has sampled different sizes and colours.

He particularly loves light-skinned damsels.

Check out the photos that have left Netizens talking.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.