Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, January 10, 2023 – Slain LGBTQ activist Edwin Chiloba was a spirited young man who loved nothing but happiness.

Videos of Chiloba enjoying life inside his house before his death has resurfaced.

The videos depict a young and happy soul having the best moments of his life in his well-furnished house.

He was living with his male lover Jackton Odhiambo, who is suspected to have brutally murdered him.

Chiloba’s body was kept in the house for days before neighbours raised alarm after a foul smell emanated from the house.

Watch videos of the late Chiloba having fun in the house where he met his death.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.