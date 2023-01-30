Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, January 30, 2023 – An influencer is in the process of ‘de-transitioning’ from a trans woman back to a man after realising he’s now happier as a man.

Oli London, from Hertford, spent six months living as a woman and underwent feminising facial surgery to soften his features before realising that he was actually happier living as a man.

The social media personality, who had previously had surgery to look like male Korean pop idols, has hit out at celebs like Harry Styles and Timothee Chalamet, and shows like Ru Paul’s drag race.

According to London, the celebrities promote gender fluidity, and they are dangerous for teens who are encouraged to question their identity.

He said: ‘There are now so many teenagers transitioning. It’s something that’s seen as trendy and cool to Gen Z and it feeds into woke people.

‘I think that celebrities like Harry Styles and Timothée Chalamet, probably due to their PR, are queer baiting as they are made to look gay or feminine in order to be cool and trendy. It’s a slippery slope.

‘It projects these images onto impressionable kids and leads them to question themselves and their identity. It’s really harmful.

‘These kids are then influenced to experiment, which is fine, but if these teenagers weren’t going to come to these realisations on their own about their gender, then it’s likely that it is the wrong path for them and they have just been influenced by what they think is trendy.’

Oli, 33, flew to Turkey to undergo feminine facial surgery in April 2022, after struggling with his gender identity for years.

The British influencer previously sparked controversy after identifying as ‘transracial’ and spending more than $271,000 to look like Korean pop-stars.

He tried to look like Jimin from boyband BTS for over five years and has since spent over £100,000 ($150,000) on further surgery, most recently sharing a video from his hospital bed after undergoing eye surgery, a facelift, brow lift, and temple lift.

Last year, he spent six months living as a woman and had planned to fly to Thailand for more gender surgery, before realising that he had been happier as a man.

Oli added: ‘As a teenager, I was bullied for how I looked. I was told that I looked too feminine and not like a ‘real’ boy.

‘I spent six months living as a transgender woman and at first it felt amazing. I thought this was the reason I’d never felt fully happy before.

‘I was even considering going to Thailand for further gender-changing surgery, but I soon came to the realisation that I actually still wasn’t happy.’

Oli discovered that undergoing different cosmetic procedures was a temporary fix for his unhappiness and decided that he needed to totally change his life.

Oli said: ‘I originally transitioned because I thought it would be the solution to my unhappiness and that it would be some sort of miracle cure to why I felt the way I did about myself.

‘After living as a transwoman for six months, I still wasn’t happy and I realised that I had made the wrong decision.

‘I knew that in order to find true happiness, I needed to go back to my roots and find the person who had been trapped inside me all along. I needed to find the real me.

‘I had been influenced by information I was seeing on social media. I thought transitioning was something that was fun, easy, and cool because that’s the way it had been portrayed online. I thought it was going to be a quick and easy fix, but I was wrong.

‘To begin my detransition journey I shaved my hair off and got rid of my extensions, which was traumatic and liberating at the same time, and gave away all my feminine clothes to charity and friends.’

He says he’s trying to make his face appear more masculine once more, he says: ‘Although my face does still look very feminine, I am trying to just get over it rather than reverting to more cosmetic surgery.

‘I’ve been taking supplements, trying to up my protein intake and focusing on building muscle in the gym to try and bulk myself out more too.’

He says that if children genuinely feel like they want to change their gender identity, they should wait until adulthood: ‘They can then take action but I don’t think they should be doing it while they’re in their teenage years. It could end up being a big mistake and they’ll end up ruining their health.

‘I believe it should be harder for people to transition because while it may be difficult for the people experiencing these feelings, it would prevent thousands of people from making a decision that they end up regretting.

‘There should be several years of doctors consultations and therapy, and living as the other gender.’

Now living comfortably as a male, Oli is the happiest he has ever been, however still receives hate from trans activists regarding his journey.

Oli added: ‘While I am for it and a supporter of transgender people, I believe it is a huge decision to make and one that should be decided as an adult to avoid transgender people regretting their decision when they get older.

‘It could be dangerous and harmful. It would mean that anyone can self-identify as transgender after three months, from the age of 16, and without a medical diagnosis.

‘This could mean that a man decides he wants to identify as a female and begin using female facilities such as toilets and changing rooms. I think this could be traumatic for some women, who may have been sexually assaulted in the past if a transgender female began undressing in front of them in a changing room scenario.

‘Even when I identified as a woman, I would still use male facilities, out of respect for women. I do think self-identification is an issue, and I felt victim to this so I know first hand.

‘I tried to change my race and my gender, and at the time I thought this was fine but looking back I know it wasn’t and it was a mistake. I am glad I can reflect and take accountability.

‘I’m just so happy I have come out the other side, and I am the happiest and most comfortable I have ever been as a male now.’