Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, January 25, 2023 – Two elderly men caught in the forest cutting trees were arrested by rangers and forced to sing after being arrested.

In the hilarious video shared on Twitter, the rangers are seen instructing the suspected loggers to sing a song confessing their crimes.

They do as ordered and test their vocal prowess.

The rangers then placed them under custody after humiliating them.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.