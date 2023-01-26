Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, January 26, 2023 – Molo Member of Parliament Kimani Kuria has dismissed claims that the government is planning to increase the cost of electricity by 78 percent.

On Thursday, some local dailies reported that Electricity prices will increase by up to 78 percent from April 1, should the Energy Petroleum and Regulatory Authority (EPRA) approve new tariffs from Kenya Power.

Speaking over the reports, Kuria who is also the chairman of the National Assembly finance committee, urged Kenyans to ignore the reports, since Ruto is currently planning on how to lower the cost of electricity to revive the manufacturing industry.

He also said the president is reviewing the cost of electricity that Kenya Power buys from independent power producers.

“I want to assure Kenyans, the cost of power will come down. President @WilliamsRuto is reviewing the cost of KPLC buying electricity from independent producers. As chair of Finance Committee, we will review taxes on electricity in the Finance Bill in order to make it affordable,” Kimani stated.

