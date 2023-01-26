Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, January 26, 2023 – Azimio one of Kenya Alliance leader Raila Odinga’s chief agent in the August 2022 presidential election, Saitabao Kanchory, has said he will retire from politics if Raila Odinga goes into a handshake with President William Ruto.

Speaking on Thursday at Spice FM, Kanchory said that Raila has only two options either to take power or oversight the government.

“If Baba gets into another handshake some of us are going to retire him very early. If he tells us that this is the path to power, I will be the first to follow him,” Kanchory stated.

“I will be the first one to take whatever bullet needs to be taken before he takes it himself. He needs to tell us whether he plans to check this government. No handshake, please.” Kanchory added.

Kanchory made the comments after Ruto and his allies claimed that the Kamukunji rally was a plan by Raila to blackmail the government into striking a deal with him.

However, Raila maintained that he is not interested in a handshake with Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST