Saturday, January 7, 2023 – Outgoing Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Commissioner Abdi Guliye has told former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his Azimio to shut up and stop making unnecessary noise about the last General Election.

Speaking after presenting the winning certificate to Elgeyo Marakwet Senator-elect Wilson Kisang yesterday, Guliye cautioned Azimio to stop peddling the narrative that elections were stolen.

According to him, William Ruto beat Raila fair and square and it is time to accept and move on.

He stated that such comments from Raila’s Azimio demoralize IEBC staff in its role of ensuring transparent and credible elections.

“It demoralizes the commission when people talk of stolen elections. Those times have ended,” he stated.

He also confirmed that he was set to leave office eleven days after his term as a commissioner expires.

In what appeared to be his final speech in an official assignment, Guliye assured that the commission endeavoured to ensure impartiality and transparency while executing every function entrusted to him.

He added that his team always delivered on the constitutional mandate despite the myriad challenges.

“We have faced a lot of challenges as a commission, but we have always remained committed to upholding the integrity of the electoral process and ensuring that every vote counts,” he stated.

Guliye, Molu and Chebukati supported the results announced, while four other commissioners dissented and accused the former of dishonesty.

