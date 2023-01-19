Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, January 19, 2023 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is currently in mourning after one of its senior members met his maker on Thursday.

In a statement, IEBC said the Senior Election Officer in Kitui Central Constituency, Titus Kitheka Mutemi, 59, suddenly died in what left his colleagues in pain and sorrow.

“Funeral arrangements are held at his home, Ngumbe, within Kibwezi Township,” IEBC said in the statement.

It further revealed that the deceased will be buried on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at his home compound in Ngumbe.

Mutemi’s death comes a day after IEBC chairman, Wafula Chebukati and commissioners, Prof Guliye and Boya Molu, retired after being at the helm of the commission for six years.

On Tuesday, Chebukati said he has no regrets after overseeing two elections one in 2017 and the other in 2022.

“I have no regrets. I made my contribution in strengthening the commission. The person taking over should build on the reforms,” Chebukati stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.