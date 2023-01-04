Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, January 3, 2022 – Prince Harry has said he wants his father and brother back.

During an ITV interview due to be broadcast on Sunday, Jan. 8, two days before the publication of his memoir “Spare”, the Duke of Sussex said he wants to reconcile with his family but they have shown no willingness to reconcile.

The ITV interview is one of two interviews to be broadcast on the same day. In the other interview, with a US broadcaster, Harry accuses the palace of failing to protect his family in the same way as other royal family members.

In a preview clip from the interview with the ITV News at Ten presenter Tom Bradby, Harry said: “They’ve shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile. I would like to get my father back, I would like to have my brother back.”

In a series of clips cut together with no questions heard, Harry says, “it never needed to be this way” and refers to “the leaking and the planting”, before adding: “I want a family, not an institution.”

He also says “they feel as though it is better to keep us somehow as the villains”.

In a separate interview, to be broadcast on US television, Harry told the 60 Minutes programme on CBS News that “silence is betrayal” while talking about the alleged failure of Buckingham Palace to defend him and the Duchess of Sussex before they stepped down as senior royals.

In a clip from the interview, to be broadcast on Sunday, Harry tells the journalist Anderson Cooper: “Every single time I’ve tried to do it privately, there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife.”

“The family motto is ‘never complain, never explain’, but it’s just a motto,” he added. “[Buckingham Palace] will feed or have a conversation with a correspondent, and that correspondent will literally be spoon-fed information and write the story, and at the bottom of it, they will say they have reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment. But the whole story is Buckingham Palace commenting.

“So when we’re being told for the past six years, ‘we can’t put a statement out to protect you’, but you do it for other members of the family, there becomes a point when silence is betrayal.”

Harry has previously said that Spare is written “not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become”.

He said it will include “the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned”. He added that it will be a “first-hand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful”.

