Saturday, January 28, 2023 – Nominated Jubilee Party Member of Parliament, Sabina Chege has distanced herself from protest rallies organized by Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga.

Raila Odinga began his protest rallies on Monday at the historic Kamukunji Grounds and tomorrow, he will hold another rally at Jacaranda Grounds in Embakasi East Constituency.

Raila has said the rallies are to pressurise President William Ruto’s government to resign because it lacks legitimacy.

But speaking at a burial on Friday, Sabina who was supporting Raila Odinga during the last election stated that she will not attend those chaotic rallies.

“I want to say today that you won’t see me protesting, sijafikisha ujinga hapo,” she said.

Sabina also said most Jubilee Party elected leaders are ready to work with Ruto and they will not engage in silly protest rallies with Raila.

“Uchaguzi iliisha na lazima tuende Mbele,” Sabina said.

