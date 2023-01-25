Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, January 25, 2023 – Veteran actress, Patience Ozokwor, has said that she will never advise anyone to leave their marriage because of infidelity.

Speaking in a new interview, Ms Ozokwor, said if at all anyone should leave, it should be the ”visitor” or even the man, but not her.

In her words;

”Me I am not going to leave my house for anybody o. You are the visitor that came in, find your way out. I will so hold my family, polish it and sweep out all the dirts”

