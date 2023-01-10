Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, 10 January 2023 – Big Brother star, Tolani Baj, has given an insight on how she conducts herself while in a romantic relationship.

This came in a tweet where she asked if men are really to be blamed for cheating as there are many beautiful women in the world and not enough men to match them.

Tolani Baj also added that she will cheat when she gets cheated on.

She tweeted;

There are so many beautiful women on earth but not enough men to match that. Are we really to fault men for cheating? I’ll cheat back if you cheat on me though. Just asking